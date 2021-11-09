DA Davidson Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.69.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

KAI opened at $229.48 on Monday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

