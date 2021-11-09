Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Dai has a market cap of $6.48 billion and approximately $806.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00051326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00226174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00096495 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

