DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:DALN opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89. DallasNews has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.64.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DallasNews stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of DallasNews as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.