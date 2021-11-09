Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of DAC opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Danaos alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Danaos were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.