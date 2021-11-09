Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DAWN stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

