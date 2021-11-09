DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

