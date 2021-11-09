Decentral Games Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $180.10 million and $2.52 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $519.49 or 0.00769309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00078780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00095509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,413.03 or 0.99831938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,756.96 or 0.07044579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00020545 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

