Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.48.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

