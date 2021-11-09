Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

