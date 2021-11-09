DeFiner Market Cap Achieves $8.46 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $499,208.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiner has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00226772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00096480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

