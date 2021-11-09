Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $50.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.