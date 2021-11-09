Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. 9,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

