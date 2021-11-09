Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 145,764.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.46 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

