Derby & Company Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,253. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.09 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

