Derby & Company Inc. Purchases 702 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,604,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 12,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.