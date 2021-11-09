Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sprott in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SII stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

