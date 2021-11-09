Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $24.91 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

