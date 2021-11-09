Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

