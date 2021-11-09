Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

FRA:DPW opened at €55.59 ($65.40) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.88.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

