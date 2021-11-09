Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,222 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 437.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,185,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

