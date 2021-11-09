DEXTools Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.60 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $383,381.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00225607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00094672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.