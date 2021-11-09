dHedge DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $467,414.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $467,414.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00223993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00093480 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

