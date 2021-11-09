Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Sells $286,275.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FANG stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,921. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 42.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.