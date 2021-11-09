Digitex Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex has traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

