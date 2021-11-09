Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Lee Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEE. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

LEE opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.