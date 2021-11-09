Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,424 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.02. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

