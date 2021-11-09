Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $509,000 in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 52.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 141,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.