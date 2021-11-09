Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $680,000 Investment in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Zepp Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,662,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEPP opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $284.23 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

