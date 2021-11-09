Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,438 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PaySign were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PaySign by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PaySign by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PaySign by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total value of $6,233,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

