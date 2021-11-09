Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CODA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 313.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA).

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.