Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:DIN opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

