DinoExchange Achieves Market Cap of $875,910.79 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoExchange has a market cap of $875,910.79 and $41,217.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00076727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00079421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,068.90 or 1.00302445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.35 or 0.07019007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

