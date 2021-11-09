Discovery, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Discovery in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. Discovery has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $8,675,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 107.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 227,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

