dKargo Market Cap Reaches $162.25 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. dKargo has a market cap of $162.25 million and approximately $31.00 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dKargo has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00223377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

