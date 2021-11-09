DMM: Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $792,839.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.