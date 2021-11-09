Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 299.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 69.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

DCBO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 2,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

