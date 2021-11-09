Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $87.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

