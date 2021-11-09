Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

D stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

