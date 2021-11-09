Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,123 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $496.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.55 and its 200-day moving average is $476.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

