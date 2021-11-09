DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

