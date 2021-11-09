DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.48.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.