Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00096614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.