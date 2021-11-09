Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Drive Shack by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Drive Shack by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.