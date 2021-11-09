Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.