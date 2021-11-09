DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG remained flat at $$21.93 during trading hours on Monday. 168,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $530.36 million, a PE ratio of -156.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DSP Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DSP Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 44,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

