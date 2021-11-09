DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00027162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005494 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

