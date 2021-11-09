Dürr’s (DUERF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DUERF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dürr in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTC:DUERF opened at $45.55 on Friday. Dürr has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

