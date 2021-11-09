Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.01 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $99.00 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00223036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. Dusk Network's official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network's official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network's official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

