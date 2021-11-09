Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

DYNDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

