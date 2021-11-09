Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been given a C$63.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.40.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

TSE DND traded up C$3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,272. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$19.42 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -57.57.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.