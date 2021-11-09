E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.04 ($12.99) on Monday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.52.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

